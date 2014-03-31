FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU wheat edges lower ahead of USDA report
March 31, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

EU wheat edges lower ahead of USDA report

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PARIS, March 31 (Reuters) - European wheat prices edged
lower on Monday on technical selling ahead of a major U.S.
government report and on expectations for an easing of political
tensions in the major exporting Black Sea region.
    * May milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market was down 0.75 euros or 0.4 percent at 209.00 euros ($290)
a tonne at 1456 GMT.
    * New crop November wheat was down 1.25 euros or 0.6
percent at 201.50 euros a tonne.
    * "It seems the situation is settling down a bit on the
Ukrainian front, at least there seems to be a willingness to do
so, and the weather is improving in the U.S., so the market
feels there is less of a need for weather and geopolitical
premiums," one trader said.
    * "But what people will really looking at today is the USDA
report," he added.
    * The U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release its
quarterly grain inventory and spring plantings reports at 1600
GMT. It is forecast to show wheat stocks at a five-year low of
1.042 billion bushels. 
    * Wheat was down 0.8 percent in Chicago, also
pressured by forecasts for rain in the parched southern U.S.
Plains growing regions.
    * A Ukrainian Defence Ministry official said on Monday the
number of Russian soldiers on the border with Ukraine was
decreasing, although he cautioned this might reflect a scheduled
rotation of conscripts rather than a withdrawal. 
    
    GERMANY
    * German wheat premiums were little changed in a risk-off
mood ahead of the USDA reports on Monday, while still
underpinned by export optimism.
    * Standard milling wheat for April delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale at an unchanged premium of 1 euro over the
Paris May contract. Buyers were offering level Paris.
    * New crop wheat for delivery from September was offered for
sale unchanged at 4 euros over Paris November, with
buyers offering 3 euros over.
    * "The spring plantings report from the USDA can
traditionally cause some very large swings in Chicago prices,
and the report comes at the end of our trading day, so there is
a risk avoidance mood today," one German trader said.
    
    POLAND
    * Good export demand and low farmer selling have supported
Polish domestic wheat prices in the past week, traders said.
    * "High export prices compelled Polish flour mills to raise
their offer prices, and some mills are starting to fear that the
large export programme in Poland will reduce local supply
availability," one Polish trader said. "There is talk of signs
that supplies are getting tighter, and farmers are holding back
from sales in the hope prices will rise further."
    * Polish domestic wheat rose by 10 zloty a tonne (2.4 euros)
with buying offers at 800 to 820 zloty a tonne (192 to 196.5
euros) delivered to mills in April.
    * Milling wheat prices offered by exporters fell by about 5
zloty a tonne (1.2 euros) following weakness in Paris but
remained above domestic prices at 845 to 855 zloty (202.5 to 205
euros) a tonne for delivery to port silos from April onwards.
    * Polish new crop milling wheat of 12 percent was at 820 to
830 zloty a tonne (196.5 to 199 euros) delivered to port silos
ex harvest.
    * "Some big farms sold some new crop quantities, but in
general it is very difficult to buy new crop," another trader
said. "Feed wheat is hardly available any more."

    * Prices as of 1457 GMT
    
  Product              Last    Change   Pct Move 
                                                    
  Paris wheat           209.00   -0.75   -0.36   
  Paris maize           183.75   -1.50   -0.81   
  Paris rape            409.50   -2.75   -0.67   
  CBOT wheat            691.25   -4.25   -0.61   
  CBOT corn             478.00  -14.00   -2.85   
  CBOT soy             1438.50    2.00   +0.14  
 
  WTI crude oil         101.48   -0.19   -0.19    
  Euro/dlr                1.38           +0.25   
 
 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
 Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in
 dollars per barrel.
  ($1 = 0.7271 Euros)

 (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan
in Hamburg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
