UPDATE 1-EU wheat lower as euro advance helps stall rally

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wheat prices in western Europe slipped on Friday, appearing to have stalled after their recent rally partly due to the strength of the euro.

* Dealers said the deteriorating supply situation in the Black Sea region, however, continued to underpin the market.

* By 1615 GMT, front month November wheat futures in Paris were off 3.25 euros at 260.75 euros ($330) a tonne, with the contract on track for a weekly loss of 0.8 percent.

* The euro has risen strongly this week on persistent speculation the ECB will unveil plans to help bring down Spanish and Italian bond yields at its next policy meeting on Sept. 6.

* Dealers also continued to monitor the situation in Russia, where reduced crop forecasts have increased talk that the government may step in and restrict exports.

* “The wheat price should find support from new fears of export restrictions in Russia. Since the Russian government has revised its estimate for the grain crop down to 75 million tonnes, market players fear that Russia will not be able to export any more wheat from November,” Commerzbank said.

* Dealers were also paying increasing attention to the outlook for Southern hemisphere crops, with dry weather in Western Australia triggering a series of downgrades in forecasts for yield projections.

* “I think we have not seen the highs, especially if the Southern hemisphere does not come to take the relay,” said a trader who remained bullish on prices.

* Feed wheat futures in London fell back on Friday after setting contract highs earlier in the week but remained on course for a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

* November feed wheat fell 2.65 pounds or 1.3 percent to 203.75 pounds ($320) a tonne. The contract is on track for a weekly gain of 1.7 percent.

* Merchant Gleadell said the UK wheat harvest was now around 30 to 35 percent complete.

* “Specific weights are the main problem, with much of the market trying to assess what they can use and at what price,” Gleadell said in a market note.

* Low specific weights, a measure of the weight of grain in a set volume, reduce the value of wheat and can make it unsuitable for certain uses such as making bread.

* “The export market is in a state of flux and confusion as all forward business has been transacted on minimum 72 kg (specific weight) or, in some cases 74 kg specification.”

* A report from crop consultants ADAS earlier this week said specific weights were lower than normal, ranging from 50 to 78 kg with the majority of feed wheat samples below 70 kg.

* German prices were also weaker.

* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2 euros at 269 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 268 euros.

* “Overall the market is well underpinned by the hopes that we will see more export demand switched to west Europe because of the continued drought problems in Russia,” one German trader said. “The euro’s recent strength is a bit of a disappointment but the euro is still way down from its levels at this time in 2011 and in early 2012, so overall German wheat is looking export-competitive.”

* Germany’s own harvest outlook changed as sunshine in the last two weeks enabled very fast progress after repeated rain had delayed the start of the harvest.

* Germany will harvest 22.8 million tonnes of wheat this year, slightly up on the 2011 crop of 22.7 million tonnes, Germany’s leading grain trading house Toepfer International said on Thursday.

* “The overall German wheat harvest quality is good, apart from some problems with protein content which are not all that serious in a national context,” another trader said. “It has been wetter in the last couple of days, and with a rainy weekend forecast it now looks that we will not be finished in Germany until the middle of next week.”

* “More of the harvest is reaching bread-quality than expected, which means there will be less feed wheat around.” ($1 = 0.7989 euros) ($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Jane Baird)