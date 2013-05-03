EU wheat higher as U.S. weather worries

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - European wheat futures edged higher on Friday, mainly supported by concerns over drought damage to the U.S. winter crop. * On the benchmark Paris futures market, new crop November milling wheat was 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent higher at 213.75 euros a tonne by 1238 GMT. * Traders expected a lot of volatility later in the day on front month May, the last old crop contract which expires next week. It was down 0.75 euro at 252.25 euros a tonne. * Wheat yields and harvested acreage in Kansas will be hard hit by drought and recent cold weather that has hindered crop development in the biggest U.S. wheat state, scouts on an annual tour said. * Scouts estimated total wheat production in the state at 313.1 million bushels, down 18 percent from 2012. Yield prospects in Kansas averaged 41.1 bushels per acre, according to the Wheat Quality Council, which led a three-day tour of 570 fields across the state that ended on Thursday. * However, activity in Europe was thin this week and next with many operators away, taking advantage of public holidays. * Maize sowings accelerated in the past week, now estimated at 57 percent, close to the 60 percent of the area sown at the same point last year and up from 29 percent last week. * But heavy rain in the Rhone valley could put some maize sowings at risk, brokers said. GERMANY * In Germany, premiums over the Paris market have reversed into discounts this week partly on poor export prospects. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was marked down in line with the drop in Paris, offered for sale down 2 euros at 249 euros a tonne. * Hamburg premiums of 3 euros over Paris on Monday and 6 euros over last week have on Friday fallen to a discount of 2 euros under Paris for May delivery in Hamburg, traders said. * "This week export demand was slack and with Ukraine and Russia back in old crop export markets the old crop export prospects are not very rosy," one trader said. "German exports have a large concentration on Iran which is helping to keep shipments going despite weak demand for western EU wheat in export tenders." * Germany exported 119,653 tonnes of wheat to Iran in February, figures from the German statistics agency showed on Thursday. * This brought total German wheat exports to Iran between July 2012 and the end of February 2013 to 1.024 million tonnes, against only 63,000 tonnes in the same period a year earlier and total German wheat exports outside the EU of 1.9 million tonnes since July 2012. * "Internal German demand, especially for feed wheat is the main factor this week," another trader said. "The new season soybean exports from Brazil and Argentina are still slow and compound feed makers are buying wheat as a protein source." * The continued buying by feed makers feed wheat prices over bread-quality wheat in parts of Germany. * Feed wheat for May-June delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale well over milling wheat but unchanged at 261 euros a tonne with buyers at around 259 euros. * Port bottlenecks have slowed exports of new crop soybeans from Brazil, while sales by Argentine farmers have been low partly because of dissatisfaction with official exchange rates. Prices at 1255 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 252.00 -1.00 -0.40 195.25 29.07 Paris maize 219.00 2.00 +0.92 197.25 11.03 Paris rape 432.25 2.25 +0.52 421.50 2.55 CBOT wheat 719.75 1.00 +0.14 652.75 10.26 CBOT corn 699.50 2.00 +0.29 646.60 8.18 CBOT soy 377.50 5.25 +0.38 1198.50 14.94 WTI crude oil 94.83 0.84 +0.89 98.83 -4.05 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.11 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alison Birrane)