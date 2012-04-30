FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Soybean premiums steady in quiet trade
April 30, 2012 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Soybean premiums steady in quiet trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady in quiet trade on Monday as demand
from China was muted due to a two-day holiday that will keep
many traders there away from the market until midweek, traders
said.	
    * Soybean basis values remain underpinned by tight U.S.
supplies and a drought-reduced South American crop, which has
steered more global demand to U.S. soy.	
    * USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 220,000 tonnes
U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 shipment. 	
    * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf were mixed, with
old-crop values underpinned by tight stocks and a lack of farmer
selling, traders said.	
    * No fresh corn sales to China were confirmed on Monday
after USDA reported sales of nearly 3 million tonnes last week
to China and "unknown" destinations believed to be China.	
    * Two South Korean feedmakers seeking a total of up to
265,000 tonnes corn via tenders closing on Wednesday.
  	
    * Wheat export premiums held mostly steady on Monday,
underpinned by solid export demand and snug old-crop supplies.	
    * Saudi Arabia bought 450,000 tonnes wheat via a tender from
numerous origins, including the United States. 	
    * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association seeking 56,500 tonnes
U.S. milling wheat, with a May 2 bidding deadline in the tender.
 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)

