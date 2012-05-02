FOB Gulf Grain-Soy premiums hold on steady Chinese demand

May 2 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady with a firm tone on Wednesday, supported by solid export demand from China and by worries about drought-reduced supplies from South America, traders said. * China may have bought two cargoes of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Wednesday and at least one cargo of Brazilian soybeans for shipment this summer, a trader said. * USDA confirmed a 204,000-tonne U.S. soybean sale to an unknown destination for 2012/13 shipment. That followed new-crop sales confirmations totaling 330,000 tonnes to China on Monday and Tuesday. * Grain and soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell on Wednesday on good U.S. crop prospects and broader commodities market liquidation. Strong U.S. soy export sales helped to offset some weakness in that market. CORN, WHEAT * Corn FOB basis offers at the Gulf were firm amid tumbling futures prices and moderate export demand, traders said. * Traders on alert for more potential Chinese purchases of new-crop corn shipments as prices again approached levels that last triggered buying. Good U.S. crop prospects after early planting and near-ideal weather may encourage buyers to delay purchases, a trader said. * Demand from routine corn buyers was modest, with South Korea booking at least one U.S. cargo at midweek. Private exporters reported sales of 130,000 tonnes new-crop corn for shipment to unknown destinations, USDA said. * Argentine corn prices about $20 to $25 per tonne discount to U.S. prices. Brazilian summer corn crop also available at a considerable discount, traders said. * USDA attache pegs Brazil corn crop at 64.5 million tonnes, 2.5 million above USDA's official estimate, due to favorable weather and a big summer crop. * Export sales last week estimated at 3 to 4 million tonnes for corn, 1 to 1.5 million tonnes soybeans, 600,000-850,000 tonnes wheat, traders said ahead of Thursday's USDA weekly export sales report. * Wheat export premiums were unchanged at the Gulf Coast, with the market firmly underpinned by solid export prospects as U.S. prices were competitive on world markets and several regular buyers short-bought for early summer cargoes. * Taiwan bought 56,500 tonnes U.S. milling wheat via a tender. Iran bought 60,000 tonnes Australian wheat. Iran and Pakistan deadlocked in talks over price in 1 million tonne wheat barter deal. * Iraq seeking to buy 50,000 tonnes wheat via a tender closing May 13, with offers valid until May 17. U.S. wheat likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)