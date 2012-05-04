FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2012

FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums firm on tight supplies

May 4 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were higher for a second straight day on Friday, rising on
the back of soaring CIF basis values amid tight old-crop
supplies, traders said.	
    * Offers for corn in some summer shipping periods were
ill-defined or unquoted as grain was very difficult to source or
unavailable.	
    * June-shipped corn at the Gulf was nomimally offered around
105 to 110 cents a bushel FOB over Chicago Board of Trade July
futures, up 5 to 10 cents from the previous day. CIF May
barges traded as high as 104 over on Friday.	
    * Exporters struggling to source corn to load vessels
arriving at the Gulf over the next several weeks. Farmer sales
remain limited, even as nearby futures spiked.	
    * USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of optional-origin
corn to Mexico, 116,000 tonnes U.S. corn to South Korea, both
for 2012/13 shipment. 	
    * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady
to firm on good export demand and tight old-crop supplies,
traders said.	
    * Several key importers in the Middle East and North Africa
were short-bought for shipments through July, with strong sales
prospects for U.S. wheat amid prices on the world market.	
    * Wheat tenders by Lebanon and Jordan close next week,
although traders said they may favor Black Sea wheat.
  	
    * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were unchanged amid an
end-of-week lull in demand from China after the world's top
importer bought numerous, mostly new-crop U.S. cargoes earlier
in the week, traders said.	
    * USDA early on Friday confirmed private sales of 120,000
tonnes U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination for 2012/13
shipment. Traders said the buyer was likely China.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

