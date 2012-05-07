FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady-up on thin stocks, soy firm

May 7 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Monday, with nearby values supported by tight old-crop supplies and limited farmer selling, traders said. * Offers for corn in some summer shipping periods were ill-defined or unquoted as grain was difficult to source or unavailable. * June-shipped corn at the Gulf was nominally offered around 110 cents a bushel FOB over Chicago Board of Trade July futures . CIF May barges traded as high as 105 over on Monday. * Basis, which is quoted against July Chicago Board of Trade futures, is further bloated by a widening inversion in the futures market. May settled at a 45-cent premium to July, up from a 26-cent premium a week ago. * Talk of renewed Chinese demand for new-crop U.S. corn imports could not be confirmed. Previous sales have occurred near current new-crop prices. * Chinese corn imports projected at 7.9 million tonnes in 2012/13, up from an estimated 5 million tonnes this year, according to a Reuters survey of 10 analysts and traders. * Slow farmer selling of old-crop soybeans underpinning nearby basis values at the Gulf. New-crop prices supported by strong export demand by China, which may have bought one or two more U.S. cargoes for shipment in 2012/13, traders said. * USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations before the next harvest. Traders said the unknown buyer was China. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady amid moderate export demand, with U.S. prices currently competitive on the world market, traders said. * Wheat tenders by Lebanon and Jordan close on Tuesday, although traders said they may favor Black Sea wheat. * U.S. wheat seen more competitive in a tender by Iraq for at least 50,000 tonnes. That tender closes on Sunday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)