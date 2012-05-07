FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady-up on thin stocks, soy firm
May 7, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady-up on thin stocks, soy firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were steady to firm on Monday, with nearby values
supported by tight old-crop supplies and limited farmer selling,
traders said.	
    * Offers for corn in some summer shipping periods were
ill-defined or unquoted as grain was difficult to source or
unavailable. 	
    * June-shipped corn at the Gulf was nominally offered around
110 cents a bushel FOB over Chicago Board of Trade July futures
. CIF May barges traded as high as 105 over on Monday.	
    * Basis, which is quoted against July Chicago Board of Trade
futures, is further bloated by a widening inversion in the
futures market. May settled at a 45-cent premium to July, up
from a 26-cent premium a week ago.	
    * Talk of renewed Chinese demand for new-crop U.S. corn
imports could not be confirmed. Previous sales have occurred
near current new-crop prices.	
    * Chinese corn imports projected at 7.9 million tonnes in
2012/13, up from an estimated 5 million tonnes this year,
according to a Reuters survey of 10 analysts and traders.
 	
    * Slow farmer selling of old-crop soybeans underpinning
nearby basis values at the Gulf. New-crop prices supported by
strong export demand by China, which may have bought one or two
more U.S. cargoes for shipment in 2012/13, traders said.	
    * USDA on Monday confirmed private sales of 110,000 tonnes
U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations before the
next harvest. Traders said the unknown buyer was
China.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady
amid moderate export demand, with U.S. prices currently
competitive on the world market, traders said.	
    * Wheat tenders by Lebanon and Jordan close on Tuesday,
although traders said they may favor Black Sea wheat.
  	
    * U.S. wheat seen more competitive in a tender by Iraq for
at least 50,000 tonnes. That tender closes on Sunday.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)

