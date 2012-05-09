FOB Gulf Grain-Corn holds firm on tight stocks, China demand

May 9 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady to firm on Wednesday, with nearby values supported largely by tight old-crop supplies and deferred values underpinned by fresh sales to China, traders said. * China bought about 500,000 tonnes of U.S. corn this week, mostly for shipment in the 2012/13 season, traders said. Some may ship as early as August, but that grain may be supplied from the early new-crop harvest, they said. * Routine demand inquiries reported from Japan and some other Asian buyers for old-crop cargoes, traders said. * FOB basis offers for June and July shipments from the Gulf were quoted around 105 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade July futures. CIF basis bids for May barges held at 97 over, supported by tight supplies and a lack of farmer sales. * USDA to update its supply/demand forecasts on Thursday, with U.S. old-crop corn stocks, already at a 16-year low, seen shrinking further. New-crop stocks seen more than doubling from 2011/12. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady, underpinned by regular demand from China for mostly new-crop cargoes of U.S. soybeans, traders said. * China bought at least one cargo of Brazilian soybeans for summertime shipment on Wednesday. More U.S. sales were expected later on Wednesday after prices retreated for a third straight day, traders said. * Port workers at Argentina's San Lorenzo port to strike on Thursday over wages, which could potentially slow export shipments. * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were mostly steady to firm on solid export demand, with U.S. prices currently competitive on the world market, traders said. * Taiwan Flour Millers' Association seeking 48,700 tonnes U.S. wheat via a tender closing on Thursday. * Traders eyeing Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat that closes on Sunday. Hard red winter wheat prices likely to be competitive in the tender, traders said. * U.S. corn export sales last week estimated at 1.1 million to 1.3 million tonnes, soybeans at 1.2 million to 1.4 million, wheat at 450,000 to 750,000, analysts said ahead of Thursday's USDA export sales report. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)