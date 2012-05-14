FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOB Gulf Grain - Soy premiums hold on lower futures
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 14, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain - Soy premiums hold on lower futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Export premiums for soybeans held steady
at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday, supported by a sharp drop in
futures and limited supplies in the pipeline, traders said.	
    * Soy futures fell to a six-week low at the Chicago Board of
Trade as funds liquidated some of their record-large long
holdings.	
    * But the break in prices did not spur any significant
demand from importers, with top buyer China said to be beginning
the week on the sidelines amid poor domestic crush margins, the
traders said.	
    * CIF soybeans had a weak tone for nearby shipments due to
lackluster spot demand.	
    * FOB corn was steady as high old-crop prices and thin
supplies put on lid on demand while exporters hoped for further
decreases in new-crop corn prices before booking purchases for
later this year from the United States.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady amid solid
export demand as U.S. prices are competitive on the world
market, traders said.	
        	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.