FOB Gulf Grain - Wheat, corn premiums hold in quiet trading

May 15 (Reuters) - Corn and wheat export premiums were largely unchanged at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday as a sharp rise in futures chilled the already limited demand for each grain, traders said. * FOB soybeans were also mostly steady, with export premiums for shipments in June holding at the highest level in about a week. Exporters were still not offering May shipments of soybeans or corn amid thin supplies in the pipeline. * China was said to have bought one or two cargoes of South American soybeans for shipments this summer but eroding domestic crush margins continued to limit demand from the world's No. 1 soy buyer. * Corn bids were firm in the CIF barge market, boosted by slow farmer sales and strong competing bids at interior ethanol plants or corn processors, but trading was quiet in the both the FOB Gulf market and at the Pacific Northwest, traders said. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture is looking to buy a total of 158,783 tonnes of food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia in a second weekly tender this month. The tender is closing on Thursday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)