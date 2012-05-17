FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums jump on tight supplies

May 17 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums were rising at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, supported by tight supplies, with basis offers for shipments late this summer climbing to a record top, traders said. * Offers for corn shipments in June and July rose to $1.05 per bushel above spot CBOT corn futures, which is just 5 cents away from the record peaks hit earlier this month and last summer. * But premiums for shipments in August were at least $1.50 per bushel above corn futures, traders said. * U.S. farmers continued to delay corn sales, with prices well below the highs set earlier this month, while corn supplies are expected to narrow to the lowest levels in more than 15 years by the end of the summer. * FOB premiums for hard red winter wheat were also firm, supported by crop concerns in global wheat regions. * Soybean export premiums were slightly higher, supported by thin supplies in the export pipeline and slow farmer sales. However, cheaper offers from South American exporters capped gains in the soy basis, traders said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery the 2011/12 marketing year, the Agriculture Department said on Thursday. * Exporters also reported sales of 100,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat to Iraq for delivery in the 2012/13 marketing year, USDA said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)