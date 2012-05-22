FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOB Gulf Grain-Premiums weak on dull in demand
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 22, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Premiums weak on dull in demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn, soybeans and
wheat were steady to lower at the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday amid
waning demand and cheaper supplies elsewhere in the world,
traders said.	
    * Importers are delaying purchases of U.S. supplies if
possible in the hopes that prices will decline as the corn and
soy crops develop further. Cheaper wheat from Russia and corn
from South America also helped pressure premiums.	
    * Soft red winter wheat offers were as much as 10 cents per
bushel lower as the harvest neared. 	
    * FOB soybean offers were down 6 cents for shipments in June
and July, following recent losses in the CIF barge market, while
corn offers eased 5 cents.	
    * Russia is expected to harvest 53 million tonnes of wheat
in the 2012/2013 agricultural year, down from 56 million tonnes
in the current year, but exports will decline even more because
stocks have been decimated, top Russian grain analysts said on
Tuesday. 	
        	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Jim
Marshall)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.