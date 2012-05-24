FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums plunge on slow demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums were down sharply at
the U.S. Gulf Coast on Thursday, pressured by slow demand and
better supplies in the export pipeline, traders said.	
    * Many importers are buying cheaper supplies from South
America until U.S. corn supplies become more plentiful during
harvest later this year. Meanwhile, some commercial elevators in
the United States have sold parts of their holdings on ideas
that prices may decline further than the six-month low hit
Thursday.	
    * Corn export premiums were down 10 cents per bushel for
shipments in June through the first half of August.	
    * Soybean premiums were steady to firm, supported by thin
supplies in the pipeline and steady export demand.	
    * Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat after declining
in recent days on the approaching harvest. Hard red winter wheat
premiums were steady, with not enough wheat harvested yet to
pressure the basis.	
    * USDA put export sales of soybeans last week at 40 percent
more than the previous week but narrowly below trade
expectations, while corn sales fell below estimates and were
smallest in two weeks. (ID:nEAP10AO05) (ID:nL1E8GN8MN) Exports
of all varieties of U.S. wheat totaled 829,000 tonnes, the most
in 14 months, led by new-crop purchases of 200,000 tonnes of
hard red winter wheat to Iraq and 94,000 tonnes of hard red
spring wheat to China. 	
	
                	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)

