FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, wheat premiums flat in slow trade

May 25 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums were unchanged at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday after declining to a three-week low earlier this week on lackluster export demand, traders said. * The nearly 9 percent drop in corn futures this week had some importers inquiring about shipments of U.S. supplies but there were few deals, with many traders leaving their desks early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday. * Thin corn stocks and tight farmer holdings were likely to support the basis next week. * Wheat premiums were also steady, with the hard red winter wheat basis holding at the highest point since early April on worries of declining yields in No. 1 HRW wheat state Kansas. * The soft red winter wheat basis was at the lowest point since September ahead of the harvest and amid slower demand for the lower-protein wheat variety. * FOB soybeans were flat, with top global soy importer said to be on the sidelines during the past few days. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)