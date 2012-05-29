FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers slip after June futures slide
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 29, 2012 / 9:57 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers slip after June futures slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn shipped by barge
to the U.S. Gulf fell by as much as 10 cents per bushel on
Tuesday as prices adjusted to a slump in CBOT July futures,
traders said.	
    * Offers for June and July shipment corn fell by three cents
per bushel, while prices for first- and last-half August
shipments tumbled by 10 cents.	
    * "It's because of the liquidation in the July," a corn
trader said.	
    * CBOT July corn futures tumbled 16 cents to finish
the day at $5.62-1/2 per bushel on long liquidation amid
forecasts for rain in the Midwest this week.	
    * Soybean basis offers were steady on routine demand.	
    * Hard red winter wheat basis offers were down 5 cents per
bushel for July through September shipments, while those for
soft red winter wheat were down 5 cents.	
    * Traders said the wheat market was pressured by the
advancing harvest.	
                	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.