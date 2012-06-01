FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers stablize as price drop spurs demand

June 1 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf stabilized on Friday after sinking late on Thursday, with demand revived by a futures price drop this week to 1-1/2 year lows, traders said. * "Demand's definitely improved and the pipeline at the Gulf is really thin," a corn trader said, citing firmer values in the CIF barge market that supplies Gulf export terminals. * Interested buyers included mostly regular importers such as Mexico and Asian countries. Widespread talk that China may have bought at least 300,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn could not be confirmed. * FOB basis offers for June and July shipments were about 80 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade, down from midweek highs around 90 over. * CIF barge basis bids for nearby shipments rebounded from a one-month lows, adding about 5 cents over the past two days amid very tight supplies at the Gulf, traders said. * The pickup in demand came even as South American suppliers offered corn for at least $20 per tonne less than rival U.S. suppliers. * Corn export sales fell to a nine-week low last week, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, hurt by cheaper corn from competing exporters and a firming dollar. * Spot corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade settled at a 1-1/2 year low on Friday, losing 4.5 percent in the week. WHEAT, SOYBEANS * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, capped by rising supplies due to an advancing harvest and routine export demand. * U.S. wheat expected to be a strong contender in an Iraqi wheat tender, announced Wednesday, that closes a week from Sunday. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid quiet demand. * Net soybean export sales last week hit a four-month low last week while wheat sales hit a five-month low, USDA said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)