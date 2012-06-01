FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers stablize as price drop spurs demand
#Industrials
June 1, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers stablize as price drop spurs demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn shipped by barge
to the U.S. Gulf stabilized on Friday after sinking late on
Thursday, with demand revived by a futures price drop this week
to 1-1/2 year lows, traders said.	
    * "Demand's definitely improved and the pipeline at the Gulf
is really thin," a corn trader said, citing firmer values in the
CIF barge market that supplies Gulf export terminals.	
    * Interested buyers included mostly regular importers such
as Mexico and Asian countries. Widespread talk that China may
have bought at least 300,000 tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn could
not be confirmed.	
    * FOB basis offers for June and July shipments were about 80
cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade, down from midweek
highs around 90 over.	
    * CIF barge basis bids for nearby shipments rebounded from a
one-month lows, adding about 5 cents over the past two days amid
very tight supplies at the Gulf, traders said.	
    * The pickup in demand came even as South American suppliers
offered corn for at least $20 per tonne less than rival U.S.
suppliers.	
    * Corn export sales fell to a nine-week low last week,
according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, hurt by
cheaper corn from competing exporters and a firming dollar.	
    * Spot corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade settled at
a 1-1/2 year low on Friday, losing 4.5 percent in the week.	
    	
    WHEAT, SOYBEANS	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
capped by rising supplies due to an advancing harvest and
routine export demand.	
    * U.S. wheat expected to be a strong contender in an Iraqi
wheat tender, announced Wednesday, that closes a
week from Sunday.	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady amid quiet demand.	
    * Net soybean export sales last week hit a four-month low
last week while wheat sales hit a five-month low, USDA said.	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

