FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums quietly steady as futures rise

June 4 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn shipped by barge to the U.S. Gulf held steady on Monday in mostly quiet trade as sharply higher futures prices chilled demand, traders said. * CIF corn basis firmed in nearby positions on tight supplies at Gulf export terminals. FOB offers also underpinned by tight stocks. * Many corn importers turning to cheaper South American supplies for shipments from late July. Prices in Brazil and Argentina were at least $25 per tonne below U.S. Gulf prices, traders said. * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were unchanged amid a lull in demand. Poor near-term crush margins at Chinese processors limiting demand for spot shipments by the world's top importer. * USDA confirmed private sales of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2012/13 shipment to China. * Farmer strike in Argentina not expected to disrupt export shipments as supplies of needed commodities were adequate at port warehouses. * Wheat export premiums were quietly steady. * Egypt's GASC said it would add Polish wheat to its list of approved origins. Egypt also said it would use Georgia's Poti port for shipments of Kazakh wheat once the port is upgraded to receive Panamax ships. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)