FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums climb on firmer CIF basis
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
#Industrials
June 5, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums climb on firmer CIF basis

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose on Tuesday in tandem with a firmer CIF barge basis as
tight supplies of old-crop corn and lower futures prices
supported values, traders said.	
    * Export interest for U.S. Gulf corn remained mostly slow as
lower prices in South America undercut demand. Brazilian corn
offered at $20 to $30 per tonne FOB discount to U.S.	
    * Brazil's government raised its corn crop estimate to a
record 67.79 million tonnes after a huge jump in seeding of the
winter crop, which will be harvested in coming weeks.
 Traders said exports could begin in late July.	
    * FOB corn basis offers at the Gulf rose to 85 cents a
bushel over Chicago Board of Trade July futures, up about
5 cents from the previous day, traders said.	
    * CIF basis bids for first-half June corn barges at the Gulf
were 80 over, up 4 cents on the day. Last-half June corn barges
traded as high as 80 over and rebid at 81 over, up 5 cents from
Monday, traders said.	
    * Argentine farmers called a one-week freeze on grain sales
to protest agricultural policy. The strike
caused some delays to grain loadings, traders said.	
    * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf mostly held steady,
with poor near-term crush margins at Chinese processors limiting
demand for spot shipments.	
    * Analysts Oil World said U.S. soybean exports in the first
half of the 2012/13 marketing year would reach 33.5 million
tonnes, up 39 percent from the prior year, due to lower South
American supplies. 	
    * Brazil's government trimmed its soy crop outlook due to
drought, but the 66.37-million-tonne view remained above the
USDA's 65 million. 	
    * Wheat export premiums were quietly steady.	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)

