FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums rise on thin old-crop stocks
June 8, 2012 / 9:32 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums rise on thin old-crop stocks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were higher on Friday as tight old-crop stocks and slow
farmer sales supported basis values, even as futures rallied,
traders said.	
    * Spot corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose
more than 8 percent this week on historically tight old-crop
supplies and strong demand from domestic users. Domestic demand
prevented more corn from flowing to Gulf export terminals.	
    * Export demand for corn was minimal amid surging prices and
cheaper available supplies in South America. But offers from
exporters for nearby shipments of corn were thin as sourcing a
large volume of the grain was currently very difficult.	
    * U.S. Gulf FOB prices were $35 to $38 per tonne higher than
South American prices, according to Reuters data.	
    * South Korea's NOFI bought a cargo of U.S. corn in a tender
overnight, along with some corn from India, traders said. Other
regular corn importers like Japan and Mexico believed to still
need shipments of old-crop corn, but demand was muted on Friday.	
    	
    SOYBEANS, WHEAT	
    * U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady
to firm on tight supplies and solid demand from top importer
China.	
    * USDA confirmed private sales of 60,000 tonnes old-crop
U.S. soybeans and 350,000 tonnes new-crop to China, along with
120,000 tonnes old-crop beans to Egypt. USDA also announced
285,000 tonnes in sales to China earlier this week.
 	
    * Traders said Chinese importers bought about 30 cargoes of
soybeans this week from all origins.	
    * Farmer strike in Argentina raising concern about delays to
export shipments as farmers have halted sales for a week.	
    * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were quietly steady
ahead of the weekend, with few international tenders
outstanding.	
    * An Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes wheat closes on
Tuesday. Traders said U.S. wheat has a strong
chance to trade in the tender amid competitive prices.	
    * Sanctions-hit Iran needs to buy some 2 million tonnes of
milling wheat in the next few months after some of the 3 million
tonnes it has already imported this year had to be diverted to
animal feed, a French grain exporters' lobby said.
 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
