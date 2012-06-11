FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers hold on tight supply, slow demand

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Monday in quiet trade as lofty U.S. export prices limited demand on the eve of a monthly government crop report, traders said. * Offers for old-crop U.S. corn were thin as exporters struggling to source fresh supplies from farmers reluctant to sell the last of their grain at current prices. * Some buyers turning to cheaper South American corn, more than $35 per tonne FOB below U.S. prices. * U.S. Department of Agriculture will release monthly crop production and supply/demand reports early on Tuesday. Analysts expect USDA to tighten 2011/12 corn ending stocks and possibly trim corn exports. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged amid steady export demand, mostly from top buyer China. That country purchased at least 30 cargoes from all origins last week and has seen its crush margins improve in recent days. * China imported 5.28 million tonnes of soybeans in May, up 8.2 percent from prior month, Chinese customs data showed. China's CNGOIC think tank forecast June imports at 6 million tonnes, trade sources said. * Grain truck deliveries to Argentina's ports have slowed to a trickle due to a farmer strike that was scheduled to end Tuesday. No export impact seen as dockside stocks were adequate. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were mostly steady in quiet trading on Monday. * USDA seen lowering its U.S. winter wheat production view in its monthly report on Tuesday. * Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat closes on Tuesday, with bids to remain valid through June 17. Traders said U.S. wheat has a good chance to trade in the tender amid competitive prices. * Jordan issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of hard wheat from any origin, with a bidding deadline of June 27. Ethiopia seeing 35,000 tonnes of optional origin milling wheat in tender closing June 19. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)