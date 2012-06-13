FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums climb as CIF basis jumps

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast rose on Wednesday in tandem with firmer CIF basis values which hit a one-month peak amid tight supplies and demand from short-bought exporters, traders said. * Offers for nearby export shipments of corn were thin as old-crop stocks were difficult to source and exporters were unwilling to risk booking new sales without coverage. * Mexico was in the market for rail-shipped corn for September and Japan inquiring about corn for late July or August, traders said. * The spot CIF corn basis rallied to a one-month peak amid slow farmer sales and demand from some short-bought exporters. Domestic corn basis remains strong. * U.S. corn prices not competitive with South American supplies for nearby shipments. Prices for new-crop corn more competitive, traders said. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, with slow farmer sales of old-crop soybeans and routine demand from China underpinning the market, traders said. * China bought at least one cargo of new-crop U.S. soybeans on Wednesday following limited buying earlier in the week, one trader said. WHEAT * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady, supported by good export prospects amid competitive U.S. prices, traders said. * Egypt's GASC may soon tender for wheat, but purchased volumes may be small amid good stocks on hand. * South Korean flour mills seeking 25,100 tonnes U.S. milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday. * Algeria seeking a nominal 50,000 tonnes optional-origin milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday. * Iraq still considering offers in its wheat tender which closed on Tuesday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)