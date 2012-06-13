FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums climb as CIF basis jumps
June 13, 2012 / 10:02 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums climb as CIF basis jumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast rose on Wednesday in tandem with firmer CIF basis values
which hit a one-month peak amid tight supplies and demand from
short-bought exporters, traders said.	
    * Offers for nearby export shipments of corn were thin as
old-crop stocks were difficult to source and exporters were
unwilling to risk booking new sales without coverage.	
    * Mexico was in the market for rail-shipped corn for
September and Japan inquiring about corn for late July or
August, traders said.	
    * The spot CIF corn basis rallied to a one-month peak amid
slow farmer sales and demand from some short-bought exporters.
Domestic corn basis remains strong. 	
    * U.S. corn prices not competitive with South American
supplies for nearby shipments. Prices for new-crop corn more
competitive, traders said.	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady, with slow farmer sales of old-crop soybeans and routine
demand from China underpinning the market, traders said.	
    * China bought at least one cargo of new-crop U.S. soybeans
on Wednesday following limited buying earlier in the week, one
trader said.	
    	
    WHEAT	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were about steady,
supported by good export prospects amid competitive U.S. prices,
traders said.	
    * Egypt's GASC may soon tender for wheat, but purchased
volumes may be small amid good stocks on hand. 	
    * South Korean flour mills seeking 25,100 tonnes U.S.
milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday. 	
    * Algeria seeking a nominal 50,000 tonnes optional-origin
milling wheat via a tender closing Thursday. 	
    * Iraq still considering offers in its wheat tender which
closed on Tuesday. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
