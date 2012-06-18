FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Nearby corn premiums hold on thin supplies
#Industrials
June 18, 2012 / 9:42 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Nearby corn premiums hold on thin supplies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were mostly steady on Monday in nearby positions and
steady to weak in new-crop months following a steep rally in
futures prices, traders said.
    * Nearby corn offers were thin, quoted nominally at
historically high basis due to very tight old-crop supplies.
    * Much of the recent demand for corn has been for new-crop
supplies, but demand was quiet on Monday after December futures
 on the Chicago Board of Trade prices surged 5.5 percent,
the most for the contract in 15 months.
    * Chinese importers have inquired about U.S. corn prices in
recent days amid positive import margins, but traders could not
confirm any fresh sales.
    * USDA export inspections data on Monday showed nearly
200,000 tonnes corn inspected for China for shipment from the
U.S. West Coast. USDA also reported about 170,000 tonnes Gulf to
Japan and 125,000 tonnes to Mexico from the Gulf and interior.
    * Hard red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
were steady to firm amid good demand prospects and tight
supplies in the marketing pipeline. Soft red winter wheat
premiums were flat.
    * Iraq passed on U.S. wheat in its latest tender and bought
250,000 tonnes from Australia, Russia, Canada. 
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged,
underpinned by steady demand by China, traders said.
    
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
