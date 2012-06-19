FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums ease amid sluggish demand

June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady to weaker on Tuesday, pressured by sluggish demand as cheaper grain was available from rival origins, traders said. * Corn demand blunted further by surging futures prices, which sent many buyers to the sidelines. New-crop December corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied more than 10 percent in two days on worries about crop-damaging weather. * For July shipments, Brazilian corn at Paranagua port offered at about $234 per tonne, FOB, Argentine corn C-FOBARG-P1 offered around $230 per tonne, FOB. Spot shipments from U.S. Gulf nominally around $274 a tonne, FOB. 2YC-USG-C1 * Nearby U.S. corn basis values remain elevated due to very tight supplies of old-crop grain. Many exporters reluctant to quote old-crop offers as corn was very difficult to source. * Some farmer selling of old-crop corn reported on Tuesday as futures rallied, but much of that grain absorbed by the domestic market, traders said. * Some new-crop corn sales also reported. But some farmers in the drought-hit eastern Corn Belt have been buying back forward-sold corn amid uncertainty that they will reap any grain. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums were steady to weak amid limited export demand and surging futures, which triggered light farmer sales of new-crop soybeans, traders said. * China may have booked a cargo of new-crop U.S. Gulf soybeans on Tuesday in routine buying, along with at least two cargoes of South American soybeans. * Strong Chinese demand whittling down soy inventories in the United States and South America, analysts with Oil World said. * Private exporters sold 140,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2011/12 delivery to unknown destinations, USDA said early Tuesday. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady, underpinned by good demand prospects for U.S. wheat and tight supplies in the marketing pipeline. * Argentina on Tuesday authorized the export of 6 million tonnes of 2012/13 wheat under its export quota system. * Australian wheat stocks fell 16 percent in May in the largest monthly draw-down in at least three years, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)