FOB Gulf Grain-Soy basis steady-weak as CIF values ease
February 24, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 6 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Soy basis steady-weak as CIF values ease

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast were mostly steady to lower on Friday amid weak CIF
basis values and moderate demand for near-term shipments,
traders said.	
    * The spot CIF soybean basis fell by about 6 cents a bushel
on Friday after short-bought exporters at the Gulf filled their
immediate needs and pulled back bids. February barge bids were
down about 9 cents this week.	
    * Export demand remained solid at the Gulf as U.S. prices
were competitive with Brazilian new-crop beans into April
shipping slots due to recent slow farmer selling in Brazil,
traders said.	
    * Argentine grain truck owners vowed to strike starting
March 19 to demand higher transport rates, which could disrupt
harvest-time deliveries to exporters. 	
    * Chinese demand was muted on Friday, but the world's top
soybean importer was estimated to have bought five to as many as
10 U.S. soybean cargoes this week, trade sources said. China may
have 80 percent of its soy import needs filled for April and
May, one trader said.	
    * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat on Friday
in quiet trading.	
    * Chinese importers have been inquiring about U.S. corn
import prices this week as the country's domestic prices
remained at a large premium to imports, but no fresh sales have
occurred since two cargoes traded earlier this week.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were
unchanged on Friday. Soft red winter wheat basis underpinned by
good export demand for what is the cheapest wheat in the world.
Hard red winter wheat values supported by tight supplies at
ports amid strong domestic miller demand.	
    * No U.S. wheat sales have been reported to Iran yet.
Pakistan may be brokering a barter deal to send 1 million tonnes
to Iran. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

