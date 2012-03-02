FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain - Soy premiums firm on Chinese demand
#Industrials
March 2, 2012 / 10:51 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain - Soy premiums firm on Chinese demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the
U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Friday on good demand from top
importer China for both old- and new-crop U.S. supplies amid
logistical woes and a lack of adequate farmer sales in South
America, traders said.	
    * New-crop CIF basis values for U.S. Gulf soybeans surged to
historical highs amid early buying by China. 	
    * Soybean basis in Brazil, where the harvest is well
underway, remains atypically high as lighter-than-anticipated
producer sales and strong domestic demand limited supplies
available to exporters. Farmers discouraged from selling due to
a weaker Brazilian real currency and disappointing crop yields.	
    * Analytical firm Informa Economics lowered its 2011/12
Brazil soy crop outlook to 68 million tonnes, down 2 million
tonnes from its previous estimate. 	
    * Seasonal port congestion in Brazil adding incentive for
China to source near-term supplies from the United States, where
prices are competitive with South American new-crop prices well
into the summer months.	
    * A port worker strike in Argentina delayed 57 grain ships
at the country's ports on Friday. Workers at
Rosario, the main grains hub, ended their strike late on Friday.
 	
    * Chinese soybean import demand was strong amid good crush
margins. Traders said China may have booked 20 cargoes of
soybeans this week, including about 10 cargoes of old- and
new-crop U.S. soybeans. At least one U.S. cargo was sold on
Friday.	
    * Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for
2011/12 delivery, 165,000 tonnes for 2012/13, both to unknown,
USDA said. The sale appeared to be to China,
which bought up to 10 U.S. cargoes last week, traders said.	
    	
    CORN, WHEAT	
    * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were unchanged on
Friday amid steady export demand from regular U.S. customers.	
    * Chinese importers have inquired about U.S. prices this
week but booked no new purchases. Traders expect China to buy
more U.S. corn by early- or mid-spring, especially if U.S.
futures prices dip by 4 or 5 percent from current levels.	
    * The founder of China's largest private agricultural
business called for a liberalization of corn import policy.
 	
    * Hard red winter wheat export premiums were steady with a
firm tone on Friday, underpinned by strong demand for wheat from
key importing nations in the Middle East and North Africa,
including Iran.	
    * Soft red winter wheat premiums were flat in quiet trade.	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

