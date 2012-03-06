FOB Gulf Grain-Soybean premiums hold on steady China demand

March 6 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were level on Tuesday amid steady Chinese demand for both old- and new-crop U.S. cargoes, traders said. * China has been buying more spring and summer shipments than normal from the United States, including at least one cargo purchased on Tuesday for April shipment from the Pacific Northwest, traders said. China may have also bought two U.S. soy cargoes for October shipment, they said. * Lofty Brazilian soybean prices amid disappointing new-crop yields and strong domestic demand keeping U.S. soy competitive into the summer months. * Port worker strike in Argentina delayed grain ships this week, although the market impact was limited as the country's harvest is still weeks away. But a prolonged strike could result in more demand for U.S. soy. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady on Tuesday on routine demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders said. * Spot CIF barge basis bids spiked on Tuesday on demand from short-bought exporters and a lack of adequate farmer selling. Exporters looking to secure enough corn before farmers turn their attention to planting and physical grain movement slows. * China said it will not need to import large amounts of corn this year as it has enough reserves, but traders were skeptical. Similar talk surfaced last year shortly before China aggressively booked U.S. corn purchases. * USDA on Tuesday confirmed private sales of 126,000 tonnes U.S. corn to South Korea. The sale had already been confirmed by private sources on Monday. * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat on Tuesday amid a lull in demand, while hard red winter wheat premiums were steady to firm, traders said. * Good prospects for further U.S. wheat sales into countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Traders anticipating further demand from Iran following a 120,000-tonne HRW sale last week. Iraq has an optional-origin tender outstanding and Morocco was expected to be in the market for wheat by next week. * Japan seeking 117,000 tonnes wheat via a regular weekly tender, including 46,502 tonnes U.S. wheat. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)