March 7, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat premiums steady amid Egypt talk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Wheat export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by an expected
boost in demand from Egypt, traders said. 	
    * The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General
Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Wednesday set a
tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global
suppliers for April 21-30 shipment. 	
    * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, will likely buy
U.S. wheat because "it's the cheapest wheat around at the
moment," an exporter said. 	
    * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast also were
steady on routine demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders
said.	
    * Iran's state-owned animal feed group SLAL has issued an
international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of corn and
100,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Wednesday.  
 The tender continues a surge of grain imports by Iran in recent
weeks. 	
    * About 20 grains vessels were slowed in Argentina on
Wednesday, according to dock workers on strike since last week
to demand fuller staffing of their shifts, a protest that could
bog down key soy exports. 	
    * Taiwan's Breakfast Soybean Procurement Association (BSPA)
will issue an international tender to purchase 40,000 to 60,000
tonnes of soybeans from the United States or Brazil, trade
sources said on Wednesday.     	
    * High Brazilian soybean prices amid disappointing new-crop
yields and strong domestic demand keeping U.S. soy competitive
into the summer months.	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

