FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums firm on thin old-crop supplies
March 12, 2012 / 9:51 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums firm on thin old-crop supplies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S.
Gulf Coast firmed on Monday despite a 2 percent rise in futures
prices, supported by tight old-crop supplies and solid export
demand, traders said.	
    * Nearby offers for corn at the Gulf were scarce due to very
limited supplies available as a result of slow farmer selling.
Thin supplies and good demand from short-bought exporters buoyed
spot CIF barge basis to a one-month high.	
    * Talk of demand from Chinese private buyers for U.S. corn
supported Chicago Board of Trade futures for a second straight
session on Monday, although cash traders could not confirm that
any new deals have been signed. 	
    * Domestic Chinese corn prices in southern China at a large
premium to imported U.S. supplies. Private importers likely to
save $20 per tonne buying imported U.S. corn instead of domestic
while government buyers, which are exempt from import duties,
would save about $70 per tonne, a trader said.	
    * Regular importers in Mexico, Japan and South Korea
expected to issue fresh tenders later this week. South Korea's
NOFI bought a cargo of optional-origin corn on Friday for
July-August arrival. 	
    * Iran tender for 100,000 tonnes corn closed on Monday. U.S.
sales were possible, but less expensive supplies could be
available from Europe or the Black Sea region, traders said.
 	
    	
    SOYBEANS, WHEAT	
    * Soybean export premiums were unchanged on Monday amid
steady demand from China, traders said.	
    * Chinese importers booked one cargo of new-crop U.S.
soybeans on Monday as well as several cargoes of South American
supplies for shipment this summer, a trader said. Talk of
further Chinese demand for summertime U.S. shipments could not
be confirmed.	
    * Wheat export premiums held mostly steady amid scattered
demand, including more Mexican inquiries about feed wheat
imports.	
    * Iraqi tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes wheat closes on
Tuesday. Traders said Canadian and possibly U.S.
or Australian wheat could be competitive.	
    * More U.S. wheat sales to Iran were likely as the country
scrambled to import food amid Western sanctions and a drought
that cut its domestic crop. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)

