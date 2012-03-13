FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers hold on good demand, soy steady-firm

March 13 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Tuesday, although the market had a firm tone amid tight old-crop supplies and steady export demand highlighted by a large sale to an unknown buyer thought to be China, traders said. * Offers for March vessels were scarce as exporters had little grain in position near the Gulf for prompt shipment. Basis in CIF and FOB markets remained inverted due to limited supplies in the pipeline as farmer selling has been sluggish. * Private exporters reported sales of 240,000 tonnes U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said on Tuesday. Traders said the USDA confirmation was likely the private sales rumored to China late last week. * Old-crop corn values underpinned by expectations for further demand from private Chinese importers. * U.S. corn shipped to private buyers in southern China available at prices $20 to $25 per tonne below domestic prices, traders said. For government buyers exempt from import duties U.S. prices are about $70 per tonne lower, they said. * Regular importers in Mexico, Japan and South Korea expected to issue fresh tenders later this week. * Traders awaiting results of Iran's tender for 100,000 tonnes corn which closed on Monday. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums were steady to firm on Tuesday amid better demand for old-crop U.S. soybeans than is typical for the season, traders said. * China inquiring about U.S. soy for May and June shipment. Traders unable to confirm that any new deals were finalized. * Taiwan's BSPA-K tendering on Wednesday to buy a cargo of U.S. or Brazilian soy for April-May shipment. * Declining South American crop outlook supporting U.S. soy export prospects, including for summer shipments. * Wheat export premiums held steady on Tuesday amid mostly quiet demand, traders said. * Iraqi tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes wheat closed on Tuesday, with results expected later this week. Traders said U.S. HRW wheat prices were not competitive in the tender and that Canadian wheat was likely the cheapest offered. * More U.S. wheat sales to Iran were likely as the country scrambled to import food amid Western sanctions and a drought that cut its domestic crop. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)