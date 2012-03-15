FOB Gulf Grain - Wheat premiums hold on rising demand

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast held near steady on Thursday, despite a sharp jump in futures prices, on strong global demand for wheat from the United States and other origins, traders said. * U.S. soft wheat remained among the least expensive in the world, even after benchmark Chicago Board of Trade futures price rallied 3 percent on Thursday. Hard red winter wheat was largely competitive with other origins, traders said. * Iranian demand for imported wheat remains strong, with buyers seeking offers for U.S. wheat this week. Total confirmed U.S. HRW wheat sales to date to Iran at 180,000 tonnes and trader sources said total deals agreed so far were closer to 400,000 tonnes. * One cargo of U.S. soft red winter wheat traded to Egypt's GASC in a tender on Thursday along with a cargo of Canadian soft wheat. * Iraq bought 300,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat in a tender for a nominal 50,000 tonnes. * Japan bought 135,724 tonnes of U.S. wheat in its regular weekly tender. SOYBEANS, CORN * Soybean export premiums were steady on Thursday, underpinned by regular demand from China for both old- and new-crop shipments, traders said. Nearby demand fueled by South American production and logistics problems. * Port congestion in Brazil seen continuing for at least a month, with 4 to 4.5 million tonnes of soybeans waiting to load. Delays of nearly three weeks reported at Paranagua. * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were flat to down slightly on Thursday amid rising futures prices which weighed on CIF basis values, traders said. * Demand for U.S. corn was moderate, mostly from regular importers. Higher futures prices seen hurting demand from some of the buyers. * No new Chinese inquiries for U.S. corn on Thursday. Traders eyeing potentially heavy demand from China as its domestic prices were at a large premium to the cost of U.S. imports delivered to its ports. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)