FOB Gulf Grain - SRW wheat premiums steady-firm as Egypt tenders

March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soft red winter wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady with a firm tone on Tuesday, underpinned by good export prospects following a steep decline in futures prices, traders said. * Egypt's GASC set a tender on Tuesday to buy wheat for May 11-20 shipment. * U.S. SRW wheat should be the most competitive in the Egypt tender, traders said. Canadian and possibly Argentine wheat could also be competitive, they said. * Hard red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged. * Price inquiries from Iran for U.S. grain were quiet following steady daily inquiries over recent weeks. Iran seen still in need of nearby shipments. SOYBEANS, CORN * U.S. soybean export premiums held steady on moderate demand, traders said. * USDA confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China. Traders said China may have since bought another new-crop U.S. cargo, as well as several routine purchases from Brazil for shipment this summer. * Tight capacity at South American ports has spurred some demand for old-crop U.S. soybean shipments, although no fresh deals were confirmed on Tuesday. Port congestion in Brazil's Paranagua port causing vessel delays of nearly four weeks, a trader said. * China seen raising soybean imports in the April-June 2012 quarter, including purchases of old-crop U.S. soybeans, as it seeks to meet strong domestic demand and build up stocks, oilseeds analysts Oil World said. * Soybean crop in drought-hit Paraguay, the world's No. 4 exporter, seen at half of prior season. * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were weaker, sinking in tandem with easing CIF basis values, traders said. * Uncompetitive U.S. corn prices restricting export demand. South American corn traded this week at a $14 per tonne discount to U.S. prices, a trader said. * Many corn importers were on the sidelines amid sinking futures prices and ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report due on Friday which was expected to show a large jump in U.S. corn seedings. * Chicago Board of Trade corn futures have fallen 2.4 percent in two days, and are nearing levels at which China last made large U.S. purchases. No fresh inquiries from China were noted on Tuesday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)