FOB Gulf Grain - Corn, soy premiums ease as futures soar
March 30, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain - Corn, soy premiums ease as futures soar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean export premiums
at the Gulf Coast were lower on Friday, weighed down by a weaker
CIF barge basis and a sharp spike in futures that kept potential
importers on the sidelines, traders said.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly flat to
lower in quiet trade as a spike in the futures market chilled
demand, although export prospects, particularly for soft red
winter wheat, remained strong, traders said.	
    * Chicago Board of Trade grain and soy futures rallied on
Friday following bullish data in U.S. Agriculture Department
reports, including corn stocks that were below forecasts and
lower-than-expected soybean seedings. 	
    * No fresh soybean sales reported to China on Friday
following moderate sales of mostly new-crop soybeans to the top
importer earlier in the week, traders said.	
    * USDA confirmed private sales of 120,000 tonnes U.S.
soybeans for 2012/13 shipment to an unknown destination.
 The buyer was widely believed to be China after
talk of Chinese interest in September-shipped U.S. soy on
Thursday, traders said.	
    * China's CNGOIC, an official think tank, forecast Chinese
soy imports in the year ended Sept. 30 at 57 million tonnes,
above the latest USDA forecast for 55 million. 	
    * Shrinking South American soy crop forecasts due to drought
suggest the U.S. will be a larger than normal supplier of soy to
China through the summer, traders said.	
    * Corn export demand was muted as CBOT futures prices jumped
more than 6 percent. South American corn prices remain at a
discount to U.S. prices.	
    * Traders expect further U.S. corn purchases by China as the
country seeks to source feed grains amid record-high domestic
prices in many areas. Talk of feed wheat and sorghum purchases
by China this week.	
    * Benchmark CBOT wheat futures spiked nearly 8 percent on
Friday and that kept demand quiet.	
    * Upcoming international wheat tenders include Jordan, which
closes next week, Morocco in two weeks and Qatar in three weeks.
   	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)

