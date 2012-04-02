FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady to firm on old-crop demand

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to higher on Monday, supported by firm CIF basis values and solid demand for old-crop grain, traders said. * Much of the recent U.S. corn demand has been for shipment to Asia from the Pacific Northwest as Gulf prices were uncompetitive on the world market. But the tight old-crop stocks and limited farmer selling supported Gulf values. * Near-record Chinese corn prices seen supporting more demand for old-crop U.S. corn. Six cargoes were confirmed sold to private buyers last week and more sales were expected. * South Korea's NOFI to tender on Tuesday for up to 280,000 tonnes of corn mostly from the United States for shipment this summer. * Mexico inquiring about May-shipment corn, traders said. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were unchanged on steady demand. * China has been a moderate buyer of old-crop U.S. soy as tight loading capacity at Brazilian ports diverted demand to the United States if buyers were in need of specific loading times. * Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said on Monday. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady in quiet trade, but demand prospects were strong with some import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa believed to be short-bought for May and June supplies, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)