FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady to firm on old-crop demand
#Industrials
April 2, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 6 years

FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums steady to firm on old-crop demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast were steady to higher on Monday, supported by firm CIF
basis values and solid demand for old-crop grain, traders said.	
    * Much of the recent U.S. corn demand has been for shipment
to Asia from the Pacific Northwest as Gulf prices were
uncompetitive on the world market. But the tight old-crop stocks
and limited farmer selling supported Gulf values.	
    * Near-record Chinese corn prices seen supporting more
demand for old-crop U.S. corn. Six cargoes were confirmed sold
to private buyers last week and more sales were expected.	
    * South Korea's NOFI to tender on Tuesday for up to 280,000
tonnes of corn mostly from the United States for shipment this
summer. 	
    * Mexico inquiring about May-shipment corn, traders said.	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were
unchanged on steady demand.	
    * China has been a moderate buyer of old-crop U.S. soy as
tight loading capacity at Brazilian ports diverted demand to the
United States if buyers were in need of specific loading times.	
    * Private exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to
China for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said on Monday. 	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady in
quiet trade, but demand prospects were strong with some
import-dependent countries in the Middle East and North Africa
believed to be short-bought for May and June supplies, traders
said.	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)

