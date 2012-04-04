FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-SRW wheat premiums firm on Egypt tender
#Industrials
April 4, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-SRW wheat premiums firm on Egypt tender

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Soft red winter wheat export premiums at
the U.S. Gulf Coast were firm on Wednesday amid strong demand
and tumbling futures prices, traders said.	
    * Egypt's GASC set a tender to buy wheat for May 21-31
shipment, with results due Thursday. 	
    * SRW wheat, among the least expensive in the world, is
expected to capture at least a share of the GASC business,
traders said. Argentine wheat may also be offered at a
competitive price.	
    * Traders could not confirm talk this week of more SRW sales
to Spain under the tariff-rate quota system.	
    * Hard red winter wheat export premiums were flat, capped by
slow demand and expectations for a very large new-crop harvest.	
    * Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes wheat via a tender
closing April 15. Canadian wheat could be
offered aggressively in the tender, as it was in recent Iraqi
tenders, so HRW may not be competitive, traders said.	
    * Private analytical firm Informa Economics boosted its U.S.
winter wheat crop forecast to 1.631 billion bushels, up from
last year's 1.494-billion-bushel crop. 	
    	
    CORN, SOYBEANS	
    * U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf Coast were steady to
firm, supported by tight old-crop supplies and moderate export
demand from traditional U.S. customers, traders said.	
    * But demand remains anchored by high U.S. prices and ample
available feed wheat. Some South American corn offered at
$15-per-tonne discount to U.S. corn, traders said.	
    * South Korea's NOFI bought 59,000 tonnes old-crop U.S. corn
via a tender and passed on one cargo. NOFI also
bought two U.S. cargoes the previous day.	
    * Lack of farmer sales of old-crop corn kept basis values
supported at the Gulf.	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held about
steady, underpinned by expectations for improving demand as
South America's crop forecasts shrink due to a more severe
drought impact than anticipated.	
    * Export demand was mostly quiet, with markets in top
importer China closed for a holiday and reopening on Thursday.	
    * Taiwan's BSPA-K to tender on Thursday for a cargo of U.S.
or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment. 	
    * U.S. corn export sales last week pegged at 400,000-700,000
tonnes, traders said ahead of Thursday's weekly USDA report.
Soybean sales seen at 600,000-850,000 tonnes, wheat at
300,000-500,000 tonnes. 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

