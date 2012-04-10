FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain -Corn premiums firm, old-crop supplies tight
April 10, 2012 / 9:47 PM / 6 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain -Corn premiums firm, old-crop supplies tight

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose on Tuesday on tight nearby supplies and a lack of
farmer selling after the futures plunged more than 2 percent,
traders said.	
    * Corn export demand was moderate despite U.S. Gulf prices
at a premium of around $8 to $10 per tonne to Argentine prices.
Demand noted from regular U.S. corn importers South Korea, Japan
and Mexico.	
    * Nearby CIF corn basis values firmed by 1 to 2 cents per
bushel on Tuesday on tight spot supplies and a lack of farmer
selling, traders said. Nearby FOB basis offers at the Gulf up
about 5 cents this week.	
    * USDA left its 2011/12 U.S. corn export forecast unchanged
in a monthly report on Tuesday, raised Brazil's by 500,000
tonnes. USDA left Chinese corn imports for 2011/12 steady at 4
million tonnes, despite nearly 4.2 million tonnes of U.S. corn
already sold to China for the marketing year. 	
    * Soft red winter wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
were firm on strong demand and slow grain movement into the
export market, traders said.	
    * Hard red winter wheat premiums were flat, despite sharply
lower futures, amid weak export demand.	
    * USDA cut its 2011/12 hard red winter wheat exports
forecast by 15 million bushels, raised soft red winter wheat
exports by 15 million bushels. 	
    * Japan seeking 145,123 tonnes wheat via a regular weekly
tender, including 86,597 tonnes from the U.S. 	
    * Algeria seeks a nominal 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin
wheat for June shipment. Traders said the origin
would likely be European or South American.	
    * Other large outstanding tenders include Jordan seeking
100,000 tonnes hard wheat via a tender closing April 18
 and Iraq seeking at least 50,000 tonnes in a
tender closing April 15. 	
    * Louis Dreyfus was among several firms showing interest in
the privatization of Russian state-owned United Grain Co.
 	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady to firm, underpinned by good export demand amid a
shortfall in South American soy production.	
    * Private exporters sold 165,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to
China for 2012/13 shipment, USDA said Tuesday. 	
    * China's Q1 soybean imports up 21 percent year-on-year due
to strong demand from animal feeders. 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

