FOB Gulf Grain - Corn offers firm on strong demand, thin supply

April 12 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were higher on Thursday on robust export demand and tight old-crop supplies, traders said. * Very slow farmer sales of old-crop corn keep available supplies tight. Producers await higher prices before liquidating the last of the grain harvested last fall. * Corn export sales last week topped trade forecasts for a second straight week as expectations for tight stocks prompted importers to book bigger forward purchases. * Widespread talk that private Chinese importers may have bought at least two cargoes of old-crop U.S. corn this week as domestic prices in China remain near record highs. Traders could not confirm the sales but said the stronger spot CIF basis at midweek may have been partly due to Chinese buying. * CIF April corn barges traded as high as 66 cents a bushel over CBOT May futures on Wednesday and Thursday. That was up about 6 cents from spot basis bids a week earlier. * Iranian government expected to start buying large volumes of feed grains on the world market as financial sanctions have made it difficult for farmers to source feed. SOYBEANS, WHEAT * Soybean export premiums were mostly steady to firm, supported by active demand from top buyer China, traders said. * Brazilian soybean premiums leveled on Thursday after spiking earlier this week. The rise in Brazilian values made nearby shipments of U.S. soy more competitive on the world market, traders said. * China has been aggressively booking soybean purchases this week for fall shipment from the Pacific Northwest, including at least one or two cargoes on Thursday, and for spring-summer 2013 shipment from Brazil. * Private exporters sold 304,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations, including 134,000 tonnes for 2011/12 shipment, USDA said Thursday. * Shrinking Argentine soy crop forecasts underpinning export prospects for U.S. soybeans. * U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast eased slightly despite good export demand, particularly for soft red winter wheat, as futures prices spiked nearly 2 percent. * Underlying support in SRW basis stemming from tight available supply of old-crop and fears of freeze damage to new-crop, traders said. * Iraqi tender for at least 50,000 tonnes wheat closes on Sunday, with Canadian and U.S. wheat both expected to contend for the business, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)