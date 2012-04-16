FOB Gulf Grain - Corn premiums hold on thin old-crop supply

April 16 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Monday, underpinned by tight spot supplies in the export pipeline and good demand prospects after futures hit a two-week low, traders said. * Lower prices expected to attract renewed buying interest from regular importers in Asia and Latin America. Traders could not confirm talk of Chinese demand for old-crop U.S. corn, but prices were near levels that have previously triggered buying. * Earlier-than-normal corn planting and crop boosting rains across the U.S. Corn Belt over the weekend fueling bearish price outlook so some importers may delay purchases in hopes that prices sink further. * Farmers, who own the majority of unsold old-crop corn, awaiting stronger prices before selling, traders said. Basis is inverted as exporters trying to encourage farmers to move grain into the market sooner. * Corn export inspections last week of 42.875 million bushels topped trade expectations for 26-30 million bushels. About half of the inspections were for Japan. WHEAT, SOYBEANS * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady in quiet trade. * Traders awaiting result of Iraqi tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes wheat, which closed on Sunday. Results were expected in the next day or two. Canadian wheat seen the likely front-runner for the business. Hard red winter wheat also may be a contender, traders said. * U.S. soybean export premiums at the Gulf Coast held about steady in quiet trade. * Chinese demand for U.S. soy cargoes was muted on Monday following very active buying last week, which traders said likely topped 2 million tonnes in purchases from the U.S. and Brazil. * Taiwan's BSPA to tender overnight for 40,000-60,000 tonnes U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for May-June shipment. * Argentina suspended Bunge Ltd from a key government grains registry amid tax evasion charges. The move could cost Bunge money as they would need to pay a third party to ship grains in the country, but it was not seen disrupting exports. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)