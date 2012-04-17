FOB Gulf Grain-Soy premiums hold steady as USDA confirms sale

April 17 (Reuters) - Tight spot supplies in the export pipeline and increased foreign demand supported soybean premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, traders said. * Demand for U.S. soy cargoes picked up, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting private exporters struck deals to sell 225,000 tonnes to "unknown destinations". Traders said the buyer was likely China, the world's top importer of the oilseed. * Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its forecast for Argentina's soybean harvest by 2 percent to 44 million tonnes and cut its estimate for Brazil's soybean harvest by 0.8 percent to 65 million tonnes due to drought. * Corn and wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf mostly held steady in quiet trading. * Corn futures closed lower as there was no confirmation of chatter about a sale to China. * U.S. export sales data on Thursday is expected to be low, with buyers taking a "pause" in the corn market after recent purchases, an exporter said. * Rainy weather slowed planting of U.S. corn during the weekend, but farmers are still well ahead of their typical schedule due to warm soil temperatures, USDA data showed on Tuesday. Farmers had planted 17 percent of the corn crop as of Sunday, up from 7 percent a week earlier and above the five-year average of 5 percent. * Traders were awaiting the results of an Iraqi tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Sunday. U.S. hard red winter wheat is seen as competitive to be included in the sale, a U.S. exporter said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)