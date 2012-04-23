FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums steady, soy firm on good demand
April 23, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums steady, soy firm on good demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were mostly steady on Monday amid moderate demand and slow
farmer selling, while soybean premiums were steady to firm,
supported by good demand, traders said.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady
in quiet trade.	
    * Recent drop in corn prices attracted strong Chinese demand
last week, although no sales to China have been confirmed by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture yet. USDA said a private exporter
sold 120,000 tonnes new-crop corn to an unknown destination,
which traders said appeared to be China. 	
    * Private sources said Sinograin and private Chinese feed
mills bought nearly 1 million tonnes of mostly old-crop U.S.
corn last week. A Sinograin spokesman said import contracts may
have been signed, but could not confirm. 	
    * Corn basis at the Gulf was down slightly from a week ago
but the basis at the Pacific Northwest, where the Chinese sales
were rumored to be shipped, was up at least 15 cents a bushel in
the week for June-July shipping periods. Traders cited slow
farmer sales and possibly Chinese demand for the PNW basis
strength.	
    * China imported 1.744 million tonnes of corn in the first
quarter 2012, nearly all from the United States, compared with
only 5,200 tonnes in Q1 2011, customs data showed. 	
    * Taiwan's MFIG to tender overnight for 40,000 to 60,000
tonnes U.S. or Brazilian corn for June-July shipment.
 Brazilian corn prices at a steep discount to
U.S. for that shipping period, traders said.	
    * Steady demand from China and limited farmer selling of
old-crop U.S. soybeans supported the U.S. Gulf basis.	
    * USDA on Monday confirmed sales of 165,000 tonnes old-crop
U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination. Traders
said China was the buyer.	
    * Chinese soybean imports in the first quarter of 2012
totaled 13.3 million tonnes, up 21.35 percent from a year
earlier, customs data showed. 	
    * Taiwan's BSPA-K to tender on Tuesday for 40,000 to 60,000
tonnes U.S. or Brazilian soybeans for June shipment.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

