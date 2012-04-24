FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers firm on China demand, tight supply
April 24, 2012

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers firm on China demand, tight supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast rose on Tuesday on tight old-crop supplies and strong
demand from China for old- and new-crop supplies, traders said.	
    * Government and private importers in China have been
actively buying U.S. corn since late last week amid near-record
Chinese domestic prices and relatively low U.S. prices.	
    * Since last Thursday, China has bought about 1 million
tonnes of old-crop U.S. corn and up to 2 million tonnes of
new-crop, a trader said. Most of the old-crop corn would be for
shipment from the Gulf, he said.	
    * Nearby CIF corn basis bids at the Gulf climbed as
exporters scrambled for supplies and as farmer selling of
old-crop corn remained slow. FOB basis offers rose, particularly
for June, when much of the China sales were said to ship.	
    * USDA confirmed private sales of 480,000 tonnes U.S. corn
for 2011/12 shipment to unknown destinations, which traders said
was China. Another USDA sales confirmation was
likely on Wednesday, traders said.	
    	
    SOYBEANS, WHEAT	
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to
firm, supported by persistent demand from China and as
drought-reduced South American supplies shifted more global
demand to the United States, traders said.	
    * China bought at least three cargoes of new-crop U.S.
soybeans on Tuesday and possibly one cargo of old-crop, traders
said. The demand supported higher CIF basis values for June-July
barges and October-November barges, they said.	
    * More crop forecasters downgrading soy crops in Argentina.
 Worries about frost damage to late-planted
Argentine soybeans. 	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
underpinned by solid global demand for wheat.	
    * Algeria rejected Argentine wheat shipments on quality
issues. U.S. hard red winter wheat likely to
capture the business amid competitive prices, traders said.	
    * Iraq has not yet made a decision in its wheat tender that
closed on April 15. 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)

