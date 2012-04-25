FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy premiums firm on steady demand
#Industrials
April 25, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, soy premiums firm on steady demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn and soybeans
were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday, supported by
steady demand and limited supplies in the pipeline, traders
said.	
    * Forecasts for a decline in soy production in Argentina and
Brazil continue to steer more business to the United States at a
time when South America typically dominates the soy trade.
However, cheaper offers in Brazil are making cargoes there more
competitive with U.S. offers, traders said.	
    * Top global soy buyer China was said to have purchased one
or two shipments of new-crop U.S. beans and a cargo of July
soybeans from Argentina. 	
    * USDA early on Wednesday confirmed large export sales of
corn for a third consecutive day, more than a third of it to
China, after days of rumors that the country had been in the
market for several million tonnes of the grain. 	
    * U.S. corn FOB premiums were up 3 to 4 cents per bushel for
shipments in April and May, traders said.	
    * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady,
underpinned by solid global demand for wheat.	
    * Saudi Arabia announced a tender to buy 440,000 tons of
hard wheat with a 12.5 percent protein content from global
suppliers to be shipped between July and September, the
kingdom's Grain Silos & Flour Mills Organization (GSFMO) said in
an emailed statement. 	
    	
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:	
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 	
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 	
    	
    LINKS 	
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   	
    * U.S. grain export summary             	
    * Brazil soybean export prices          	
    * Brazil corn export prices             	
    * Argentine grain prices                	
    * Russian grain prices                  	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)

