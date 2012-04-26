FOB Gulf Grain-June/July corn offers jump on tight supplies

April 26 (Reuters) - Export premiums for corn were steady to higher at the U.S. Gulf on Thursday amid slow export demand and slow selling by farmers who continued to plant their crops, traders said. *Offers for corn to be shipped in June jumped 7 cents per bushel, while that for July rose 5 cents. *Earlier in the day, bids and offers in the CIF river market rose 4 cents per bushel. *"It's going to get very tight over the next three months," a trader said, adding that export business has been increasing in recent weeks, especially with sales to China. *USDA on Wednesday confirmed the sale of 262,500 tonnes of U.S. corn to China; 90,000 tonnes of which are for shipment in the current marketing year ending Aug 31. *The department also reported Wednesday the sale of 420,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown buyers, which traders believed was bound for China, the world's second largest corn consumer. *Soybeans basis bids were steady, supported by solid demand from China, which is rumored to have bought up to 1 million tonnes of the oilseed this week. *Hard red winter wheat basis offers were steady, but prices in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas have been tumbling ahead of the harvest, traders said. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by K.T. Arasu in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)