FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat premiums steady on global demand
June 22, 2012 / 9:28 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat premiums steady on global demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Global demand for wheat kept export
premiums steady for U.S. soft red winter wheat at the Gulf Coast
on Friday, traders said.
    * There has been a pick-up in sales recently to North Africa
and the Middle East, a trader said, noting soft red winter wheat
and white wheat were most in demand. Hard red winter wheat has
seen less demand due to high prices, he said.
    * Importers are starting to accelerate global purchases due
to increasing worries about dry weather hurting the wheat crop
in Russia, a major exporter, traders said. Crop losses are
raising expectations that world supplies will tighten.
    * Iraq and the Tripoli section of Libya's state grain buying
agency each issued international tenders for wheat, traders said
this week. Algeria purchased about 600,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat this week.
    * It is likely to become clear that wheat inventories -
particularly in the United States - declined during a spell in
which wheat's relative price was cheap compared to
corn. 
    * The ratio of corn in Japan's livestock feed production
fell to 43.9 percent in April, a level not seen in the past two
decades, as local feed makers continued replacing corn with less
costly wheat. 
    
    CORN, SOY
    * Export activity for corn and soy was mostly quiet, with
traders focused on U.S. weather amid concerns about dryness
reducing output.
    * U.S. grain futures rose on Friday, rebounding the day
after a sharp selloff as investors resumed buying due to
diminished prospects for corn yields in the Midwest, as the crop
entered its key pollination phase in urgent need of rain.
 
    * Foreign buyers continue to turn away from pricey U.S. corn
in favor of less expensive corn from Brazil, exporters said.
    
 (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Carol
Bishopric)

