FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat premiums steady on global demand

June 22 (Reuters) - Global demand for wheat kept export premiums steady for U.S. soft red winter wheat at the Gulf Coast on Friday, traders said. * There has been a pick-up in sales recently to North Africa and the Middle East, a trader said, noting soft red winter wheat and white wheat were most in demand. Hard red winter wheat has seen less demand due to high prices, he said. * Importers are starting to accelerate global purchases due to increasing worries about dry weather hurting the wheat crop in Russia, a major exporter, traders said. Crop losses are raising expectations that world supplies will tighten. * Iraq and the Tripoli section of Libya's state grain buying agency each issued international tenders for wheat, traders said this week. Algeria purchased about 600,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat this week. * It is likely to become clear that wheat inventories - particularly in the United States - declined during a spell in which wheat's relative price was cheap compared to corn. * The ratio of corn in Japan's livestock feed production fell to 43.9 percent in April, a level not seen in the past two decades, as local feed makers continued replacing corn with less costly wheat. CORN, SOY * Export activity for corn and soy was mostly quiet, with traders focused on U.S. weather amid concerns about dryness reducing output. * U.S. grain futures rose on Friday, rebounding the day after a sharp selloff as investors resumed buying due to diminished prospects for corn yields in the Midwest, as the crop entered its key pollination phase in urgent need of rain. * Foreign buyers continue to turn away from pricey U.S. corn in favor of less expensive corn from Brazil, exporters said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Carol Bishopric)