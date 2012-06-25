FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums steady-weak as futures jump
June 25, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn premiums steady-weak as futures jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Export premiums for U.S. corn at the
Gulf Coast were steady to weak on Monday as a surge in prices
made the grain less attractive to foreign buyers, traders said.
    * Export demand "isn't getting any better with the rally in
flat price," an analyst said. 
    * U.S. grain futures climbed on Monday, with corn rising the
most in two years and wheat hitting a nearly 10-month high as
weekend forecasts for a deepening U.S. Midwest drought
threatened further damage to fragile spring crops.
 
    * A recent jump in prices had already curbed sales, with
Brazil offering cheaper corn on the global market, according to
traders.
    * Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China is interested in
buying more corn from Argentina, the world's second-biggest
supplier after the United States, a senior Argentine Agriculture
Ministry official said. 
    * For wheat, "export demand is merely routine," an analyst
said. Foreign buyers are not rushing to make deals, as they
think prices may weaken, an exporter said.
    * Still, buyers are keeping an eye on conditions of the
wheat crop in the Black Sea region, a significant exporter. Crop
losses due to dry weather are fueling some expectations that
world supplies will tighten.
    * Russia's Agriculture Ministry cut its 2012/13 grain crop
forecast to 46-49 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes expected
earlier on Monday after winterkill and spring drought caused
yields to fall. 
    * There was some demand for soybeans, as private exporters
reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China
for 2012/13 delivery, according to the U.S Department of
Agriculture. 
    
 (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)

