FOB Gulf Grain-High prices weigh on corn premiums
June 26, 2012 / 10:42 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-High prices weigh on corn premiums

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Export premiums for U.S. corn at the
Gulf Coast held steady or slipped on Tuesday as prices jumped
higher, further denting demand, traders said.
    * Export demand is suffering after corn futures soared 5
percent to an eight-month high, capping the biggest two-day
rally in more than a year, traders said. 
    * Exporters are keeping a close eye on the weather as
unrelenting heat and dryness in the U.S. Midwest threaten
deepening damage to a once-record corn crop. 
    * Searing heat and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest this
week will increase stress on corn and soybean plants, already
hurt by a lack of rain this month, agricultural meteorologists
said. 
    * A recent jump in grain prices had already slowed export
business, with new-crop December corn futures up 12.5 percent
this week, the most for a December contract since 2009, traders
said. 
    * The Middle East has turned elsewhere for wheat, buying
around 200,000 tonnes of new-crop Indian wheat as a rally in
global grain prices and the weakening currency of the South
Asian nation make exports competitive, grains traders said.
 
    * Tunisia's state grains agency is in the market, tendering
to buy five cargoes of 25,000 tonnes each of soft wheat from
optional origins, European traders said. 
    * For soybeans, global demand for soybeans is expected to
stay strong, with China likely to increase imports in the
October 2011/September 2012 season by 5.6 million tonnes on the
year to 57.9 million tonnes, according to Hamburg-based Oil
World. 
    * Global soy supplies have tightened since yields in Brazil
and Argentina suffered from dryness.
    * Argentina crushed 3.8 million tonnes of soybeans in May,
down 6.4 percent from a year ago, marking the third straight
month of declines, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
 
    
 (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
