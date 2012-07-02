FOB Gulf Grain-Soy offers steady after big sale to unknown buyer

July 2 (Reuters) - Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Monday, even as futures rallied, amid tight supplies and strong demand after the government announced a huge export sale to an unknown buyer, traders said. * Private exporters sold 1.19 million tonnes U.S. soybeans to undisclosed destinations for 2012/13 shipment, USDA said on Monday. The sale, largely believed to be to China, was the fifth largest single-day U.S. soy sale on record and the largest since February. * Brazil believed to be mostly sold out of soybeans until its next crop is harvested in spring 2013 so most global demand until then will need to be filled by U.S. soybeans. * World's top soy importer China on Monday was inquiring about prices of South American for shipment next spring and beyond. No fresh U.S. soybean demand noted. * Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat in slow trade as high U.S. prices and ample supplies of less expensive South American and Black Sea corn blunted most demand. * Regular U.S. corn importer Mexico bought 110,500 tonnes in a private sale announced on Monday. * U.S. wheat export premiums were mostly steady, with recent price gains and expanding northern hemisphere harvest capping demand. * No results available yet in the Iraqi wheat tender, which closed on Sunday. Traders said U.S. wheat was likely too costly to compete for a share of the business. * Jordan's state grain buyer seeks 100,000 tonnes any origin wheat in a tender closing July 4. * Korean Feed Association seeks 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat via a tender closing July 3. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)