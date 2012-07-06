FOB Gulf Grain-Wheat offers slip on lackluster demand

July 6 (Reuters) - Export premiums for soft red winter wheat slipped at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday as prices were too high to attract export business, traders said. * U.S. wheat prices were "still quite a bit higher" than global competitors, even though futures prices dropped, a trader said. * Wheat futures retreated after disappointing U.S. employment report caused investors to purge risky assets from their portfolio. The market was due for a correction after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract rose 17.4 percent in the last two weeks, largely due to strength in the corn market, traders said. * High prices may be slowing global demand, as Iraq's state grain board made no purchase in a tender for at least 50,000 tonnes of wheat from any origin which closed this week, traders said. The tender "seems to have been stopped for price reasons," one trader said. * Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of wheat that closed on Wednesday as rising grains prices meant major trading houses were unwilling to make offers, traders said. * Meanwhile, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture bought 60,175 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a weekly tender. * For corn, premiums rose as futures prices tumbled, traders said. It is still difficult to buy corn for nearby delivery, a trader said. * Export demand for corn was scarce as soaring futures prices have discouraged purchases, traders said. Buyers want the markets to become less volatile before they strike deals, they said * Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were steady to higher, supported by export demand, a trader said. * Private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery this marketing year, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)