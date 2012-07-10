FOB Gulf Grain-Corn offers flat, soybeans steady-firm

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly flat on Tuesday in muted trading ahead of a government crop report amid slow export demand and tight supplies, traders said. * Cheaper South American corn undercutting demand for U.S. corn. Argentine corn <0#AMCORN-AR> and Brazilian corn at Paranagua offered at least $45 per tonne below U.S. Gulf prices on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data. * Taiwan's MFIG will tender on Thursday to buy a cargo of U.S. or South American corn for late September to early October shipment. A tender to buy U.S. corn and soybeans by Taiwan Sugar also closes on Thursday. * U.S. Department of Agriculture likely to lower its U.S. corn and soybean crop forecasts in a monthly report on Wednesday morning. USDA also seen cutting U.S. and world ending stocks for wheat, corn, and soybeans. * U.S. Gulf soybean export premiums were steady to firm, supported by tight supplies and regular demand from China, which imported 5.6 million tonnes in June, the most in seven months but less than some forecasts. * A smaller-than-expected South American soy crop followed by drought stress in developing U.S. soybeans could result in inadequate global supplies into next year, analysts with Oil World said. * Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid quiet demand, with many major importers well-covered for near-term shipments, traders said. * U.S. price rally over the past month limiting demand for U.S. wheat. Spot futures on the Chicago Board of Trade have gained 30 percent in the past three weeks. * Adverse weather may have reduced grain production in key Black Sea region suppliers Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan by at least 35 million tonnes from a year ago. * Kazakhstan considering removing subsidies in August for shipping grain by rail to ports. * USDA seen raising its spring wheat production forecast by about 8 percent in a monthly report Wednesday. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)