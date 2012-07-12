FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, wheat flat as CBOT surge dulls demand

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Thursday on quiet importer demand following another surge in futures prices, traders said. * U.S. new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied 4 percent as drought dragged down production, while wheat futures hit a 13-month peak. * Regular U.S. corn importers like Japan and Mexico have bought more aggressively in recent days amid worries about drought-reduced U.S. supplies, but sales remain below normal as ample supplies of cheaper grain from Brazil and Ukraine were available. * Japan and Mexico booked their largest purchases since April last week, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data on Thursday. * Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn via a tender seeking U.S. or South American supplies. Taiwan Sugar Corp canceled a tender for U.S. corn and soybeans due to high prices. * U.S. wheat demand prospects were dampened by the recent rally in prices which reduced U.S. competitiveness in the world market. * Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes milling wheat after scrapping a prior tender due to soaring prices. Traders said U.S. wheat was not competitively priced. * Taiwan Flour Millers Association seeking 43,500 tonnes U.S. milling wheat via a tender. * Traders awaiting result of a Jordanian tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid a lull in Chinese demand as the world's top importer struggled with poor crush margins. * Lower prices for new-crop South American soybeans to be shipped in early 2013 attracting bulk of Chinese buying interest, traders said. * Chinese crushers bought their largest volume of soybeans from a weekly auction from government stocks since late 2010 amid high costs for imports. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)