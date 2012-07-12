FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, wheat flat as CBOT surge dulls demand
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 12, 2012 / 9:42 PM / in 5 years

FOB Gulf Grain-Corn, wheat flat as CBOT surge dulls demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat export premiums at
the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Thursday on quiet importer
demand following another surge in futures prices, traders said.
    * U.S. new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rallied 4 percent as drought dragged down production,
while wheat futures hit a 13-month peak.
    * Regular U.S. corn importers like Japan and Mexico have
bought more aggressively in recent days amid worries about
drought-reduced U.S. supplies, but sales remain below normal as
ample supplies of cheaper grain from Brazil and Ukraine were
available.
    * Japan and Mexico booked their largest purchases since
April last week, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data
on Thursday.
    * Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn via a
tender seeking U.S. or South American supplies. 
Taiwan Sugar Corp canceled a tender for U.S. corn and soybeans
due to high prices. 
    * U.S. wheat demand prospects were dampened by the recent
rally in prices which reduced U.S. competitiveness in the world
market.
    * Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes milling
wheat after scrapping a prior tender due to soaring prices.
 Traders said U.S. wheat was not competitively
priced.
    * Taiwan Flour Millers Association seeking 43,500 tonnes
U.S. milling wheat via a tender. 
    * Traders awaiting result of a Jordanian tender for 100,000
tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday. 
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady amid a lull in Chinese demand as the world's top importer
struggled with poor crush margins.
    * Lower prices for new-crop South American soybeans to be
shipped in early 2013 attracting bulk of Chinese buying
interest, traders said.
    * Chinese crushers bought their largest volume of soybeans
from a weekly auction from government stocks since late 2010
amid high costs for imports. 
    
    To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
    U.S. FOB Gulf corn 
    U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans 
    U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat 
    U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat 
    
    LINKS 
    * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain                   
    * U.S. grain export summary             
    * Brazil soybean export prices          
    * Brazil corn export prices             
    * Argentine grain prices                
    * Russian grain prices                  

 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.