FOB Gulf Grain-Nearby corn premiums sink on quiet demand
July 13, 2012 / 10:27 PM / 5 years ago

FOB Gulf Grain-Nearby corn premiums sink on quiet demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Export premiums for near term U.S. corn
shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast were lower on Friday on dull
demand and sinking CIF basis values, while premiums for new-crop
shipments were mostly steady, traders said.
    * U.S. corn demand was quiet as Brazilian corn available at
considerably lower prices following a record-large harvest in
the South American country. Spot corn at Paranagua offered at
about $288 per tonne FOB, versus about $325 tonne at the U.S.
Gulf. 
    * Regular corn importers such as Japan and South Korea still
needed grain for shipments from September and beyond after
booking only modest volumes during the recent price rally.
    * Talk of cancellations of three cargoes of old-crop U.S.
corn to China could not be confirmed.
    * USDA on Friday switched the origin of a 120,000 tonne
private corn sale to Mexico to foreign origin from the initially
reported optional origin. 
    * Spot CIF corn basis bids fell sharply on Friday.
First-half July loadings traded at 99 cents a bushel over
Chicago Board of Trade September futures early in the day
and 94 over late in the day before bids fell to 88 over.
    * FOB basis offers for July shipments from the Gulf were 95
over September futures, down from 125 over earlier in the week.
    * U.S. Gulf wheat export premiums were weaker on dull demand
after the recent surge in prices, with rival suppliers in the
northern hemisphere offering grain at lower prices.
    * Benchmark September U.S. wheat futures on the
Chicago Board of Trade were up more than 5 percent this week.
Futures have rallied nearly 40 percent over the past month.
    * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held steady in
muted trading as futures extended a four-week rally that was the
steepest in at least 3-1/2 years.
    * USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of 150,200 tonnes
U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, mostly for shipment in
the 2012/13 marketing year. 
    
 (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
