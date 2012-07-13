FOB Gulf Grain-Nearby corn premiums sink on quiet demand

July 13 (Reuters) - Export premiums for near term U.S. corn shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast were lower on Friday on dull demand and sinking CIF basis values, while premiums for new-crop shipments were mostly steady, traders said. * U.S. corn demand was quiet as Brazilian corn available at considerably lower prices following a record-large harvest in the South American country. Spot corn at Paranagua offered at about $288 per tonne FOB, versus about $325 tonne at the U.S. Gulf. * Regular corn importers such as Japan and South Korea still needed grain for shipments from September and beyond after booking only modest volumes during the recent price rally. * Talk of cancellations of three cargoes of old-crop U.S. corn to China could not be confirmed. * USDA on Friday switched the origin of a 120,000 tonne private corn sale to Mexico to foreign origin from the initially reported optional origin. * Spot CIF corn basis bids fell sharply on Friday. First-half July loadings traded at 99 cents a bushel over Chicago Board of Trade September futures early in the day and 94 over late in the day before bids fell to 88 over. * FOB basis offers for July shipments from the Gulf were 95 over September futures, down from 125 over earlier in the week. * U.S. Gulf wheat export premiums were weaker on dull demand after the recent surge in prices, with rival suppliers in the northern hemisphere offering grain at lower prices. * Benchmark September U.S. wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up more than 5 percent this week. Futures have rallied nearly 40 percent over the past month. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf held steady in muted trading as futures extended a four-week rally that was the steepest in at least 3-1/2 years. * USDA on Friday confirmed private sales of 150,200 tonnes U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations, mostly for shipment in the 2012/13 marketing year. To check displays of FOB basis, click on following: U.S. FOB Gulf corn U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat LINKS * FOB U.S. Gulf Grain * U.S. grain export summary * Brazil soybean export prices * Brazil corn export prices * Argentine grain prices * Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)